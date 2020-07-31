Avestar Capital LLC Has $511,000 Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 28.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 113.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,466. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.83. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

