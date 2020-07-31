Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $683.72. 20,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,618. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $704.00. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $599.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,515 shares of company stock worth $21,147,697. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

