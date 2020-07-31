Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,305 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,492,000 after buying an additional 1,069,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $145,561,000 after buying an additional 613,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $141.23. 222,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,832. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $142.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,007,091. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

