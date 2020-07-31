Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.21.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,009. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.17. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

