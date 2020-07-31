Barclays Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $29.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.
CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.
CARR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75.
In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
