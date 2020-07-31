Barclays Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $29.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

CARR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

