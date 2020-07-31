BidaskClub Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greenlane presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 4,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,949. The company has a market capitalization of $364.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $138,633.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,108 shares in the company, valued at $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 57.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

