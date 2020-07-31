BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a performer rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.95.
NASDAQ BMRN traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,332. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,272,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,260 shares of company stock worth $24,580,040. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
