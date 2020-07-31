BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a performer rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.95.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,332. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,272,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,260 shares of company stock worth $24,580,040. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

