BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $568.16. 9,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,558. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $592.48. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $30,536,679. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.