Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Reduced by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 2.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 271,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

