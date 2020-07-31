Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,686 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $50,654,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22,016.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,687,000 after acquiring an additional 815,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. 331,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,365,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

