Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMAB. Credit Suisse Group cut Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. 34,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 19.04. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.