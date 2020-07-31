Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,811. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.49. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
