Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,811. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.49. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Earnings History for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit