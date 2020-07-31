Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $21.25. Calix shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 562,769 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, boosted their price target on Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

