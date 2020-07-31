Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million.

NASDAQ CATC remained flat at $$54.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $295.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.54. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

CATC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $151,380.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

