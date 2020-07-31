Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLXT. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Calyxt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.

CLXT stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,998. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 9.38.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 455.07%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

