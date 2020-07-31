Canaccord Genuity Raises Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$56.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IAG. CIBC raised their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

IAG stock traded down C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.02. The company had a trading volume of 211,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$76.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.72.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.4930186 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

