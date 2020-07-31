Capital Management Corp VA Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,228,000 after buying an additional 536,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,313,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,117,000 after purchasing an additional 136,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 994,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,180 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. 1,628,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

