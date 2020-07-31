Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Stock Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,276 shares during the period. Hospitality Properties Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 88,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -679,500.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.