Capital Management Corp VA Has $371,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.94. 34,353,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,748,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

