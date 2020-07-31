Capital Management Corp VA Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.77. The company had a trading volume of 36,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,204. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.69 and a 200-day moving average of $186.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.