Capital Management Corp VA Sells 23,801 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 132,272 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,761,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,333,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,096. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

