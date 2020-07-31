Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $713,677,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Boeing stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,648,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,708,388. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.85. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

