Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after buying an additional 171,558 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 25.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,370. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average is $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

