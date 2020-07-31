Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,349,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,172. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $198.66. The company has a market capitalization of $228.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.