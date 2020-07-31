Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 28.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 41.6% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $3,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,754. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.20. 10,098,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day moving average is $187.14. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit