Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 28.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 41.6% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $3,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,754. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.20. 10,098,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day moving average is $187.14. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

