Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $12,868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $136.65. The company had a trading volume of 172,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,038. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

