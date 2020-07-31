Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $53.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,478.28. 2,839,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99. The company has a market cap of $1,009.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,472.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,376.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.