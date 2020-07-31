Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,023 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 374,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,203. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

