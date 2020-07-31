Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 760.6% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 750.0% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,132 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 4,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.84. 44,194,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,748,396. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $269.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

