Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 97 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 75,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2,534.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 34.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 407,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,398. The company has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.