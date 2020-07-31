Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.66. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 14,879 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,395.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 21,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at $50,903.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 109,306 shares of company stock worth $124,442. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

