CIBC Raises Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$81.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KL. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.13.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up C$4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,210. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$25.67 and a 12 month high of C$72.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$744.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

