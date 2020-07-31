Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.44.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. 3,771,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,898. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a PE ratio of -56.55.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $210,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,906,574 shares of company stock worth $379,631,418 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 98.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

