CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $164.49. 45,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

