CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 44.70%.

CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 659,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,991. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

CNXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

