Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 493,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,143,098. The firm has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

