Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $7.75 at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.75 to $7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.89. 482,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,665,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.61.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coeur Mining by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,376 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

