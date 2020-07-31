Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.88. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 6,032,574 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CDE. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.
In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.
