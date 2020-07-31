Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.88. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 6,032,574 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDE. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

