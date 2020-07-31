Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 119,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,215. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

