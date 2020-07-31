Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 119,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,347,000 after buying an additional 110,717 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,771,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comments


