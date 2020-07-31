Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 119,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

