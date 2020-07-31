Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. 139,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

