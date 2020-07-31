Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,792,162. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

