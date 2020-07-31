CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.09, a PEG ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.72. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

