Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 250.7% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 321,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,406,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $37.04. 1,190,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $37.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,691.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,334,298. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.