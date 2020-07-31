Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 250.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up about 3.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $37.07. 86,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,927. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,623 shares of company stock worth $10,334,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

