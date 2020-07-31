Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Invests $472.85 Million in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,856,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,846,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 12.42% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $132,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,570 shares of company stock valued at $818,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,263. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

