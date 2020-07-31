Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,397,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,816,000. Truist Financial accounts for 2.2% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 1.44% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 37,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,234,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

