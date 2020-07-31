CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 117.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $842.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,936. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.55 and a beta of 1.10. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $706.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

