CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.89 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.22-9.42 EPS.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $835.08. 3,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $755.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $791.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

